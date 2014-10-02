EBS forex trading volumes hit 15-month high in September

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Daily volumes on currency trading platform EBS rose by almost half in annual terms in September, the first month to reflect fully a recovery in market volatility fuelled by political events and the dollar’s global rally.

Volatility, which tends to drive volumes higher by increasing the potential returns for traders from day to day activity, has been at or around all-time lows for the first six months of this year, stemming activity among major dealers.

But events ranging from Scotland’s referendum on independence to surprise dovish messages from the Bank of England and European Central Bank on policy have spurred activity and volatility over the last month.

In contrast, many expect the Federal Reserve to start tightening monetary policy next year.

As such volatility has surged on the back of a growing divergence between monetary policy and interest rates in the world’s biggest economies.

Average volumes at EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, reached $117.9 billion a day, the highest since June 2013 and up 45 percent on September 2013.

Owned by ICAP and one of the main trading venues for banks and other major players trading dollars, euros, yen and Swiss franc, EBS had already reported a $15 billion rise in volumes to $85.5 billion in August. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Catherine Evans)