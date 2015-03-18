Thomson Reuters February FX volumes fall 10 pct from last month

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Daily foreign exchange volumes on currency platforms run by Thomson Reuters fell back to $355 billion last month from $398 billion in January, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

January was a turbulent month for the FX market, with the shock move on Jan. 15 by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its more-than three-year-old franc cap against the euro driving the biggest day’s trading ever by some measures.

In year-on-year terms, volumes in February were down only marginally from $357 billion a year earlier.

The data from Thomson Reuters showed that average spot daily volumes in February fell to $114 billion, from $135 billion in January, but were higher than the $106 billion clocked in December last year. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Patrick Graham/Mark Heinrich)