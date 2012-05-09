FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Average FX daily value dips below $4.5 trln in April-CLS
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 8:35 AM / 5 years ago

Average FX daily value dips below $4.5 trln in April-CLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 09 (Reuters) - The average daily value of transactions settled in the foreign exchange market dipped below $4.5 trillion in April, with the volume of currency payment instructions also dropping from a month earlier, data from FX settlement system CLS Bank showed.

CLS settled an average daily value of $4.47 trillion, down from $5.07 trillion in March, but holding above the $4.24 trillion registered in January.

Total volumes submitted to CLS in April, combining settlement and aggregation services, fell to 945,388 from 1,070,371 in March. The average daily volume of settlements was also down to 668,535 from 770,109 in March.

The CLS Aggregation Service aggregated a daily average of 289,835 instructions, down from 312,185 instructions in March and 189,569 at the end of last year. March figures were the highest monthly figure recorded to date.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.