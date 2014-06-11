FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomson Reuters FX volumes dip again in May
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Thomson Reuters FX volumes dip again in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Daily currency trading volumes on Thomson Reuters fell for the fourth month running in May, untouched by some signs of improved volatility and volumes ahead of the European Central Bank’s latest policy meeting earlier this month.

Average volumes on Thomson Reuters Dealing, Matching and Reuters Trading for FX fell by another $3 billion to $87 billion compared to April and in line with the longer term trend. They were $140 billion in May a year ago.

That contrasted with the slight improvement on rival platform EBS, which saw volumes inch up to $73.5 billion in May, recovering some ground after a year which has seen business cut almost in half on both of the main venues for the global market.

The fall in volumes for Thomson Reuters has been offset by the success of the company’s buyside platform FXAll. Volumes there rose to $127 billion from $108 billion a year earlier and were just down from April’s $132 billion. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.