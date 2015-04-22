RPT-Prime-broking changes may halt global FX volumes growth -Saxo

(Repeats, without changes, story first published on Tuesday)

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Major banks’ growing reluctance to do business with smaller hedge funds will stifle growth in the foreign exchange market, the head of prime broking at Denmark’s Saxo Bank said.

Global daily trading volumes have grown by $2 trillion since 2007, helped by prime brokers which provide funds with leveraged credit and a conduit to interbank markets.

But since the turmoil which ensued after the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the value of the franc in January, many smaller hedge funds or machine-driven algorithmic traders have been cut or deterred by rising charges imposed by partner banks such as Citi or Deutsche.

While much of their business has been picked up by firms like Saxo or Dutch bank ABN Amro, who target smaller funds, the fallout is still likely to halt growth in the overall volumes pushed through the market, Saxo prime broking chief Peter Plester said.

“This shake-up will probably mean that the growth of FX in general as a market is going to slow down,” he said.

“You’ve had a period when this prime brokerage business has driven a huge expansion in the global volumes, so it is natural that there should be some consolidation.”

The most recent report by the Bank of International Settlements said hedge funds were the main drivers in the rise in FX volumes from $3.3 trillion in 2007 to $5.3 trillion in 2013. Prime broking is their main way into the market.

While the options for big financial investors to access market liquidity have grown over the past decade, prime broking is still crucial to helping them to trade at or close to prices banks only make available to each other.

Plester, who headed Rabobank’s prime-broking division for nine years before the Dutch cooperative bank cut much of its speculative capital markets business last year, said Saxo had benefited from providing risk management and other financial engineering that smaller funds can struggle to provide themselves.

“We have seen around 30 new clients come to us to discuss coming on board in the past two months. It has become a lot more difficult for people to get credit relationships,” he said. (Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)