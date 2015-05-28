FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daily FX volumes fall back to $4.64 trillion in April -CLS
May 28, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Daily FX volumes fall back to $4.64 trillion in April -CLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - Average daily volumes in the global foreign exchange market fell back below $5 trillion a day in April, data from FX settlement bank CLS showed on Thursday.

The value of all transactions through the CLS system, which is used almost universally by the banking industry to process or settle trades on most major currencies, fell by 10 percent to $4.64 trillion a day, from $5.15 trillion in March.

That was also down on the $4.79 trillion a day seen in the world’s largest and most liquid financial market in the same month last year.

Input volumes submitted to CLS - the number of instructions received by the system on a given day for future settlement - were also down 10.6 percent month-on-month at 1,194,817, the company said. (Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

