EBS currency volumes down 20 pct in July, still up on year
August 5, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

EBS currency volumes down 20 pct in July, still up on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange trading volumes on the EBS trading platform fell by a fifth last month as the market hit the start of a summer lull, falling to an average of $82 billion a day from $101 billion in June, parent company ICAP said.

Trading on EBS - the main venue for banks and other major institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the dollar - was still up 16 percent on a year ago, when the platform was just emerging from a prolonged drop in volumes.

The average for the 12 months to the end of July rose to $106.3 billion, up 36 percent compared to a year earlier.

The figures all reflect a recovery since the middle of last year in the volatility of currency rates that traders rely on to drive client interest, returns and volumes on platform like EBS or competitors Thomson Reuters, CME and Hotspot. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

