FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FX daily volumes rise nearly 9 pct in February - CLS data
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

FX daily volumes rise nearly 9 pct in February - CLS data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Average daily volumes in the foreign exchange market rose by 8.6 percent in February from the previous month, data from FX settlement system CLS Bank showed on Friday.

February’s rise was however less dramatic than the 40 percent surge in average daily volumes in January.

The average daily value of transactions submitted to CLS slipped to $5.17 trillion, 0.4 percent lower from $5.19 trillion in January. Still, the average daily value of transactions was up 8.6 percent from a year ago, when it totalled $4.76 trillion.

Total volumes submitted to CLS, combining settlement and aggregation services, rose to 1,351,490 from 1,244,505 In January. That was a 29.7 percent rise from February last year when volumes totalled 1,041,992.

The figures from CLS seemed to mirror a similar rise in the leading spot foreign exchange trading platforms.

Data released earlier this week showed daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms rose 9 percent month-on-month in February, while those traded on the EBS trading platform rose five percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.