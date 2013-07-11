FX daily volumes rise 10 pct in June from May - CLS

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Average daily volumes in the foreign exchange market rose 9.9 percent in June from the previous month, data from FX settlement system CLS showed on Thursday.

The total volume of instructions submitted to CLS, combining settlement and aggregation services, rose to 1,460,584 from 1,329,316 in May. The average daily volume for the second quarter stood at 1,352,308.

The average daily value of transactions in the foreign exchange market also rose 14.6 percent to $5.58 trillion from $4.87 trillion in May.

Earlier this week, data showed average daily foreign exchange spot volumes on Thomson Reuters rose to $147 billion in June, up from $140 billion in May.

EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, and is owned by ICAP, also reported a rise in volumes in June.