#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

FX volumes top $5.35 trillion a day in March - CLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Average daily volumes in the foreign exchange market inched up in March from a month earlier, with the value of trades staying above the $5 trillion mark for a third straight month, data from FX settlement system CLS showed.

The total daily volume of instructions submitted to CLS, combining settlement and aggregation services, was at 1,155,507 in March, up from 1,150,663 in February.

The average daily value of transactions rose 3.9 percent to $5.35 trillion from $5.15 trillion in February.

The pick up in volumes in March from a truncated and holiday-hit February reflected a rise in volumes on ICAP-owned EBS, and on FXall, the buyside electronic forex platform purchased by Thomson Reuters in 2012.

Average daily forex trading on Thomson Reuters Matching platform, though, slipped in March to $110 billion from $113 billion in February. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
