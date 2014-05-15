FX volumes fall on Thomson Reuters, EBS in April

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters fell to the lowest since December last month while those on rival platform EBS were down by almost half.

Daily volumes on ICAP-owned EBS, the main venue for trading spot euros, yen and Swiss francs against the dollar, fell 47 percent on the year to $68.5 billion. Those on Reuters Matching, Dealing and Trading for FX fell to $90 billion from $130 billion a year ago and $110 a month earlier.

Industry players say that a combination of low interest rates across the developed world and an uncertain regulatory environment have hammered volumes of trade in the spot foreign exchange market over the past year.

Volatility on the main developed world currencies, which tends to go hand in hand with volume and profit for traders, is at long-term lows.

The big platforms have also been hit by the expansion of smaller competitors such as KCG Hotspot and U.S.-based commodities-dominated exchange CME.

Volumes on Thomson Reuters’ buyside-focussed business, FX All, rose 22 percent on the year to $132 billion. It was unchanged from a month earlier. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Anirban Nag/Jeremy Gaunt)