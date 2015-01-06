FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBS currency volumes dip in December
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

EBS currency volumes dip in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange spot volumes on the EBS platform fell by 15 percent in December in comparison with a month earlier, averaging the equivalent of $105 billion a day, parent company ICAP said on Tuesday.

A recovery in volatility over the past six months has rebooted volumes at EBS, one of the main venues for banks and other major players trading the dollar, euro, yen and Swiss franc, after they sank in the first half of last year.

Daily volumes on EBS hit a 3-year high of $250 billion on Oct. 31, when the Bank of Japan surprised markets by announcing it would provide another round of stimulus.

Trading was still up 47 percent compared to the $71 billion averaged daily in December a year ago. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.