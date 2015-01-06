EBS currency volumes dip in December

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange spot volumes on the EBS platform fell by 15 percent in December in comparison with a month earlier, averaging the equivalent of $105 billion a day, parent company ICAP said on Tuesday.

A recovery in volatility over the past six months has rebooted volumes at EBS, one of the main venues for banks and other major players trading the dollar, euro, yen and Swiss franc, after they sank in the first half of last year.

Daily volumes on EBS hit a 3-year high of $250 billion on Oct. 31, when the Bank of Japan surprised markets by announcing it would provide another round of stimulus.

Trading was still up 47 percent compared to the $71 billion averaged daily in December a year ago. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)