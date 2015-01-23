FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomson Reuters December FX volumes rise 9 pct from year earlier
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Thomson Reuters December FX volumes rise 9 pct from year earlier

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange volumes on currency platforms run by Thomson Reuters rose by 9 percent year-on-year in December to $350 billion, as a drop in oil prices and expectations of further easing by the European Central Bank underpinned activity.

Volumes have stayed on the higher side since October last year across most foreign exchange platforms after the Bank of Japan stunned markets with another round of monetary easing, provoking a sharp decline in the value of the yen.

Trading activity picked up again in January with currency markets witnessing their biggest ever day after Switzerland’s shock removal of its cap on the Swiss franc last week.

The chief executive of settlement company CLS, David Puth, told Reuters on Wednesday that global trading volumes after the Swiss National Bank’s move last Thursday reached $9.2 trillion, nearly double the average daily turnover.

Data from Thomson Reuters showed that average spot daily volumes in December slipped to $106 billion, from $120 billion in November and $134.8 billion clocked in October.

Spot volumes on the EBS platform, owned by ICAP, and which competes with Thomson Reuters, fell by 15 percent in December from a month earlier, averaging $105 billion a day. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.