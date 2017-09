NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the Japanese yen on Tuesday after new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she expects the U.S. central bank to continue trimming its bond purchases.

The U.S. currency trimmed losses against the euro, moving to $1.3662 from $1.3678 after her written testimony for a congressional appearance was released.

The dollar moved to 102.58 yen after her comments from 102.33.