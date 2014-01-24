Yen, Swiss franc rally as emerging markets, global stocks routed

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc rallied on Friday as investors sought refuge in both these currencies from an emerging market and global stocks sell off.

Both the dollar and the euro fell more than 1 percent against the yen as a sell off in stock markets intensified. The dollar fell 1.2 percent to a 1-1/2 month low of 102.06 yen while the euro was down at 139.85, its lowest since early December 2013.

The euro fell to a near one-month low against the Swiss franc, dropping to 1.2227 francs. The dollar was also down 0.6 percent at 0.8920 francs, having hit a three-week low earlier.