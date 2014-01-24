FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yen, Swiss franc rally as emerging markets, global stocks routed
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Yen, Swiss franc rally as emerging markets, global stocks routed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc rallied on Friday as investors sought refuge in both these currencies from an emerging market and global stocks sell off.

Both the dollar and the euro fell more than 1 percent against the yen as a sell off in stock markets intensified. The dollar fell 1.2 percent to a 1-1/2 month low of 102.06 yen while the euro was down at 139.85, its lowest since early December 2013.

The euro fell to a near one-month low against the Swiss franc, dropping to 1.2227 francs. The dollar was also down 0.6 percent at 0.8920 francs, having hit a three-week low earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.