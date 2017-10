NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to its highest since May 25 against the yen o n Thursday after a report showed the number of Americans lining up for new jobless benefits fell last week for the first time since April, a reminder that the wounded labor market is still slowly healing.

The dollar rose as high as 79.71 yen and last traded at 79.63 yen, up 0.8 percent.