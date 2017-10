NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains versus the yen to hit a session high in early trade on Monday, while the euro trimmed most of its losses against the U.S. currency.

The dollar climbed as high as 78.73 yen on Reuters data and was last at 78.64 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day.

The euro was last at $1.3121, flat on the day.