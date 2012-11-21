FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar, euro extend gains verus yen
#Market News
November 21, 2012

Dollar, euro extend gains verus yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar and euro extended gains against the yen on Wednesday, rising around 1 percent.

The yen has underperformed in recent sessions due to expectations of further monetary easing from the Bank of Japan.

The dollar hit a high of 82.53 yen, its strongest level since early April. It was last at 82.49 yen, up 1 percent on the day.

The euro, on the other hand, climbed to a peak of 105.81 yen, its highest since early May. It last changed hands at 105.68, up 0.9 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
