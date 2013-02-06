FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar falls to session low against the yen
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Dollar falls to session low against the yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a session low against the yen in volatile trade on Wednesday after Tuesday’s announcement that current Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will step down three weeks earlier than planned.

The announcement sparked yen weakness and a peak in the dollar against the yen at 94.06 overnight, the highest since May, 2010.

But the dollar momentum failed to maintain through to the New York session prompting some investors to sell, analysts said.

The dollar was down 0.2 percent on the day at 93.41 yen against the yen, with the session low at 93.31 yen.

Some US$2.46 billion in yen changed hands in the global session on Wednesday, using Reuters Dealing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.