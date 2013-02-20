FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar extends gains vs yen, euro pops in wake of US data
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

Dollar extends gains vs yen, euro pops in wake of US data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the yen on Wednesday as U.S. data showed an overall improvement in the housing market.

The Commerce Department’s report showed a decline in housing starts last month, but this was due to the more volatile multi-family component. Meanwhile, starts for single-family units, representing two-thirds of the total, rose to their highest since July 2008.

The dollar rose as high as 93.67 yen and was last at 93.65 yen, slightly higher on the day.

The euro also saw a quick 10-tick rise versus the dollar following the data, suggesting traders putting a bit more risk on the table.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.