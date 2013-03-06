Dollar extends gains vs yen, trades above 94 yen, a 1-week high

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a one-week high against the yen on Wednesday on technical buying and optimism about U.S. economic prospects.

The greenback hit 94.08 yen, its highest since Feb. 25, with traders taking out minor stops above 94 yen. There are bigger stops in the 94.50 area, they said, which when triggered could further extend the dollar’s gains. The dollar was last at 94.05, up 0.8 percent on the day.

Broad market optimism about the U.S. economy following an upbeat U.S. private sector jobs report also boosted the dollar.