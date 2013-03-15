FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar extends losses versus yen, hits session low
#Market News
March 15, 2013

Dollar extends losses versus yen, hits session low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its declines versus the yen in early trade on Friday, weighed down by broad losses in the U.S. currency.

The dollar fell as low as 95.80 yen on Reuters data, and was last at 95.89 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.

Traders said U.S. consumer prices data suggests inflation is not a concern and that there’s still scope for additional bond-buying by the Federal Reserve. The weaker-than-expected New York State manufacturing data also prompted some profit-taking on the dollar’s recent rally.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
