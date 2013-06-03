FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. dollar falls below 100 yen, lowest since May 9, after ISM data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. dollar falls below 100 yen, lowest since May 9, after ISM data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest since May 9 against the yen on Monday and slid quickly versus the euro after data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in May for the first time in six months.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity in May fell to 49.0 from 50.7 in April, short of expectations for 50.7. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector.

The dollar fell as low as 99.63 yen, its weakest in nearly a month. It was last at 99.73 yen, down 0.7 percent. The euro quickly recovered against the dollar after hitting session lows a few minutes earlier, and last traded at $1.3020, up 0.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.