U.S. dollar falls below 99 yen to trade 1 pct lower

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell below 99 yen on Wednesday to trade one percent lower as investors sought the safety of the Japanese currency in a general retreat from risky assets.

Wall Street stock indexes posted sharp losses, while U.S. Treasuries saw bids amid nervousness about this Friday’s non-farm payrolls report, which some feared could disappoint following softer-than-expected private sector jobs data.

The dollar fell as low as 98.99 yen, down 1 percent. It was last at 99.12, down 0.9 percent.