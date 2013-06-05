FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. dollar falls below 99 yen to trade 1 pct lower
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 4:35 PM / in 4 years

U.S. dollar falls below 99 yen to trade 1 pct lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell below 99 yen on Wednesday to trade one percent lower as investors sought the safety of the Japanese currency in a general retreat from risky assets.

Wall Street stock indexes posted sharp losses, while U.S. Treasuries saw bids amid nervousness about this Friday’s non-farm payrolls report, which some feared could disappoint following softer-than-expected private sector jobs data.

The dollar fell as low as 98.99 yen, down 1 percent. It was last at 99.12, down 0.9 percent.

