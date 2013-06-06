FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. dollar drops 3 pct vs yen, briefly falls below 96 yen
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. dollar drops 3 pct vs yen, briefly falls below 96 yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - The dollar plunged three percent against the yen on Thursday, briefly dipping below 96, as investors sold the greenback on worries about Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Investors have built massive long positions on the dollar on the expectation that some upbeat U.S. economic data would lead to a reduction of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus program. But recent U.S. data has been inconsistent at best.

The dollar fell to 95.96 yen yen, down 3 percent on the day. That was lowest since mid-April. It was last at 96.35 yen, down 2.7 percent.

The greenback also slid against the euro, Swiss franc, sterling, Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand dollars.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.