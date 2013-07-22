FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 22, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 4 years

Dollar falls to three-day low against the yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a three-day low against the yen on Monday after data showed U.S. existing home sales for June fell 1.2 percent rather than the 0.6 gain expected.

The dollar’s decline was an extension of an earlier trend as investors sold positions in the U.S. currency that had already priced in a win by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in elections for the Japanese parliament’s upper house on Sunday.

The dollar fell as low as 99.28 yen. It was last at 99.38 yen, down 1.2 percent.

