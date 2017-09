NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its losses against the yen and hit a session low in mid-afternoon trade.

The dollar fell as low as 98.24 yen, according to Reuters data, and was last down 0.7 percent at 98.27 yen.

The dollar came under pressure versus the yen after Friday’s U.S. jobs figures lowered expectations that the Federal Reserve would start reducing bond purchases in the near term.