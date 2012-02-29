Dollar, euro pare losses against yen after US GDP data

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar and the euro pared losses against the yen on Wednesday after the release of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic expansion data for the fourth quarter.

The dollar trimmed its fall against the yen to 0.12 percent, while the euro briefly pared losses before returning to its pre-data levels.

The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in the fourth quarter on slightly firmer consumer and business spending, which could help to allay fears of a sharp slowdown in growth in early 2012.