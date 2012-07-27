FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar continues to gain vs yen, near one-week high at peak
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Dollar continues to gain vs yen, near one-week high at peak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a near one-week high against the yen o n Friday as investors bet that a report showing U.S. economic growth slowed as expected in the second quarter would delay any move from the Fed to pump more money into the economy.

The dollar gained 0.3 percent against the yen to 78.47 at the peak and was last at 78.45 yen.

The euro was last up 0.7 percent at $1.2362, just short of the session peak of $1.2369. The euro benefited from news German chancellor Angela Merkel and French President François Hollande were ready to do everything to safeguard the euro zone.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.