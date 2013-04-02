FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. dollar climbs to session high vs yen
#Market News
April 2, 2013

U.S. dollar climbs to session high vs yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose to session highs against the dollar on Tuesday on technical buying as investors braced for what the Bank of Japan will do at this week’s monetary policy meeting.

“It’s a bit of a give-back for the yen after its gains over the holiday weekend, and now the market is anticipating what the BoJ would and won’t do at this week’s policy meeting,” said Brian Dangerfield, currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

The BoJ is widely expected to ramp up its bond buying and extend the maturities of the bonds it purchases under new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The dollar hit the day’s high of 93.40 yen. It was last at 93.38 yen, up 0.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
