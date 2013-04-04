Dollar, euro soar 3 percent versus yen after BOJ

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - The dollar and euro surged more than 3 percent against the yen in mid-morning trade on Thursday in the wake of aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.

The dollar rose to a session peak of 95.91 yen and was last at 95.89 yen, up 3.1 percent on the day. At current prices, it’s the largest one-day move since Oct. 31, 2011.

The euro rose 3.2 percent to 123.36 yen, having hit as high as 123.47 yen. At current prices, it’s the biggest one-day rise since March, 2011.