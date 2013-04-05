US dollar briefly turns higher vs yen, hits NY session peak

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The dollar bounced back against the yen on Friday after hitting session lows in volatile trading following weaker-than-expected U.S jobs data, as investors found an opportunity to buy back the greenback at lower levels.

Analysts said the main driver for the dollar/yen pair is still the Bank of Japan’s mammoth stimulus announced on Thursday, which should further undermine the Japanese currency.

“Investors’ mindset in trading dollar/yen is to buy it on dips,” said Brian Dangerfield, currency strategist, at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. “We know that dollar/yen will continue to strengthen given what’s going on in Japan and the U.S. payrolls report gave the market the opportunity to buy it back at a lower level.”

The dollar hit New York session highs at 96.65 yen, but was little changed at 96.30.