NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its gains versus the yen to hit a session high in late morning trade on Monday as the Bank of Japan began buying government bonds in an effort to beat decades-long deflation.

The dollar rose as high as 99.04 yen on Reuters data and was last at 98.97 yen, up 1.5 percent on the day.

Traders said momentum to sell the yen is strong and that the dollar looks poised to climb to 100 yen as early as this week.