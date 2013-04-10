FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar rises to four-year high vs yen after Fed minutes
April 10, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 4 years

Dollar rises to four-year high vs yen after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a four-year high against the yen on Wednesday after the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting.

The dollar rose to 99.72 yen on Reuters data and was last at 99.63 yen, up 0.6 percent on the day.

A few U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers expected to taper the pace of asset purchases by midyear and end them later this year, while several others expected to slow the pace a bit later and halt the quantitative easing program by year-end, according to minutes of the Fed’s March meeting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
