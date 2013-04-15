U.S. dollar, euro extend losses against yen

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday while the euro dropped to a fresh session low with a loss of 1.4 percent against the Japanese currency.

Yen strength against the greenback and euro built during the session as renewed worries about the global economy spurred traders to sell riskier investments funded by the relatively cheap yen.

The dollar fell to 97.08 yen, a loss of 1.16 percent on the day. The euro slumped to as low as 126.78, a loss of 1.7 percent, according to Reuters data. The moves marked the strongest position for the yen against both currencies in over a week.