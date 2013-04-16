FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar gains vs yen after Canadian official's comment on yen
April 16, 2013
April 16, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 4 years

Dollar gains vs yen after Canadian official's comment on yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly extended its gains versus the yen on Tuesday after a Canadian official said Canada is supportive of Japan’s effort to kick-start the economy.

The official also said the Group of 20 believes in a market-based foreign exchange rate and that monetary policy should only be directed at domestic economies.

The dollar rose to 97.97 yen after the comments from 97.83 yen. It was last at 97.85 yen, up 1.1 percent on the day.

The yen has sold off sharply after the Bank of Japan early this month announced aggressive monetary easing to fight decades-long deflation.


