Dollar hits session lows versus euro, yen

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to session lows against the euro and yen on Tuesday after a U.S. Midwest business barometer unexpectedly contracted in April, adding to worries about the U.S. recovery.

The dollar fell to 97.20 yen, according to Reuters data, and was last at 97.29 yen, down 0.5 percent on the day.

The euro rose as high as $1.3168, and was last up 0.5 percent at $1.3162.

“People are worrying about the U.S. economy again,” said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.