FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar hits session lows versus euro, yen
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 4 years

Dollar hits session lows versus euro, yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to session lows against the euro and yen on Tuesday after a U.S. Midwest business barometer unexpectedly contracted in April, adding to worries about the U.S. recovery.

The dollar fell to 97.20 yen, according to Reuters data, and was last at 97.29 yen, down 0.5 percent on the day.

The euro rose as high as $1.3168, and was last up 0.5 percent at $1.3162.

“People are worrying about the U.S. economy again,” said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.