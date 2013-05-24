FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar falls 1.1 pct vs yen to session low below 101 yen
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar falls 1.1 pct vs yen to session low below 101 yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - The dollar fell 1.1 percent against the yen to a session low below the 101 yen level on Friday as investors adjusted positions ahead of the long U.S. Memorial Day weekend on the possibility of more volatility in Japanese financial markets.

The dollar fell 1.1 percent to a session low of 100.87 yen and last traded at 100.90 yen.

The dollar fell to a two-week low of 100.82 yen on Thursday when Japanese shares fell 7.3 percent. The Japanese benchmark index rose 0.9 percent on Friday but swung between gains and losses during the session.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.