NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a session low versus the euro and erased its gains versus the yen on Thursday after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data boosted expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its monetary stimulus in place for longer.

The euro rose as high as $1.3016, according to Reuters data, and was last at $1.3013, up 0.6 percent on the day.

The dollar was last little changed at 101.13 yen, moving away from a session peak of 101.80 yen.