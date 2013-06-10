FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar hits session high versus Japanese yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - The dollar on Monday extended gains versus the yen to hit a session high as Standard & Poor’s revised the sovereign credit outlook for the United States to stable from negative.

The current rating is AA+, the ratings agency said.

“The revised rating is positive news for the dollar. This is just the latest indication that we are seeing a broad stabilization and improvement in the economy and ultimately the government’s fiscal position is improving, albeit slowly,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.

The dollar rose as high as 99.17 yen and last traded at 99.14, up 1.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

