NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar climbed to a one-week high against the Japanese currency above 96 yen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee said it sees the downside risks to the outlook for the economy and the labor market as having diminished since the fall..

The dollar was last at 96.12 yen, up 0.9 percent on the day, after climbing as high as 96.24 yen.