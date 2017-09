TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a seven-year high against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after a sweeping victory by Republicans in the United States’ mid-term elections raised hopes for an end in political gridlock in Washington, boosting risk sentiment.

The dollar rose to as high as 114.40 yen, its highest level since December 2007. U.S. stock futures also rose 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)