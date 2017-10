LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a three-month low against the yen on Thursday as concerns about Greece exiting the euro and the risk of contagion in other peripheral countries such as Spain boosted demand for safe haven currencies.

The common currency fell 0.2 percent on the day to 101.84 yen on trading platform EBS, the lowest level since mid-February. Market players said automated stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break lower.