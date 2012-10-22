Euro rises to 5-1/2 month high versus yen

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The euro rose to its highest in five and a half months against the yen on Monday as expectations for more monetary easing in Japan and weak trade data weighed on the Japanese currency.

The euro rose to 104.18 yen on EBS trading platform, its strongest since early May.

The gains came as the dollar rose to a fresh three-month high against the yen of 79.855 yen on EBS, with traders citing solid demand from a hedge fund. They reported stop loss buy orders above 79.90 yen just ahead of the psychological 80 yen level.