Euro extends gains versus yen, rises 1 pct on day

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the yen on Monday, rising one percent on the day to hit a fresh five-and-a-half month peak, with the Japanese currency under pressure due to the possibility of more monetary easing.

The euro also rose broadly after European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen said the ECB will do everything it can to show the euro is irreversible and following favourable regional election results in Galicia in Spain.

The euro rose to 104.40 yen on EBS trading platform, its strongest since early May.