FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar drops to 3-week low versus yen
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Dollar drops to 3-week low versus yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The dollar fell to its lowest in three weeks on Friday as hedge funds sold the U.S. currency on growing concerns about the looming fiscal problems in the United States which could drive the economy into a recession.

The dollar dropped to 79.21 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest since Oct 19 and down 0.3 percent on the day. Traders cited stop-loss sell orders below 79.20 yen.

The yen is the most sought after currency at times of financial stress and doubts about an economic recovery.

The dollar’s drop mirrored narrowing spreads between the yields on two-year U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bonds. The currency pair has a robust relationship with that spread.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.