Euro falls 1 percent on day versus yen
#Market News
April 15, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

Euro falls 1 percent on day versus yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - The euro fell 1 percent against the yen on Monday, with the highly liquid Japanese currency, considered a safe haven during times of uncertainty about the global economy, lifted by below-forecast Chinese growth data.

The euro fell to a session low of 127.56, with a U.S. investor cited as a seller of single currency. Commodities and stocks were also hurt by the Chinese data.

Traders also said that investors were taking profits on recent sharp falls in the yen after the Bank of Japan unveiled aggressive monetary policy easing to beat deflation.

The dollar was also down 0.6 percent on the day at 97.78 yen .

