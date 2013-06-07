Dollar falls to fresh 2-month low against yen

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar extended falls against the yen on Friday, dropping more than 1 percent on the day to hit a fresh two-month low before jobs data that could push the U.S. currency lower if it comes in weak.

The dollar fell 1.3 percent to hit 95.53 yen, according to EBS data, its lowest since early April, breaking below the earlier day’s low of 95.55 yen.

Traders said it extended falls after stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break below 95.90 yen. The dollar had lost around 2 percent on Thursday.

The euro also slipped more than 1 percent on the day to hit 126.59 yen, its lowest since mid-April.

U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due at 1230 GMT.