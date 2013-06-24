Dollar gains versus yen after BOJ's Iwata's comments

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains against the yen on Monday after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said the central bank still has options for monetary easing, if need be.

The dollar rose to 98.35 yen on trading platform EBS, up from 97.97 yen before the comments.

The dollar was buoyed broadly by rising interest rate differentials moving in its favour after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman indicated that the central bank could withdraw some of its ultra-loose monetary policy later this year.