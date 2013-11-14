FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar rises to 2-month high versus yen
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Dollar rises to 2-month high versus yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a two-month high against the yen on Thursday, with the yen knocked by higher equities and earlier comments by Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso that it was important to have currency intervention as a policy option.

Traders also said dollar/yen was lifted as sterling/yen broke through reported stop loss buy orders at 160 yen to hit a four-year high.

The dollar rose 0.5 percent on the day to hit 99.815 yen, its highest since mid-September. It was expected to face resistance at 100 yen.

